City of Pharr to open warming shelter

Photo credit: City of Pharr

Those seeking warmth ahead of the inclement weather forecasted for Thursday evening can find it at the city of Pharr.

The city announced they will be opening a warming shelter at the Development Research Center. Located on 850 W. Dicker Road, the shelter will open Thursday, Jan. 20 at 5 p.m. and close on Friday, Jan. 21 at 8 a.m.

Space will be limited on a first come, first served bases. Cots will be provided but those using the shelter must bring their own blankets, pillows, food and snacks and any prescription medication they need.

Pets are not allowed and face masks are required. Temperature checks and other COVID-19 safety protocols will also be in place.