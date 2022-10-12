City of Weslaco announces new speed limit on Westgate Drive
The speed limit on Westgate Drive from 18th Street to Mile 5 North Road will increase to 45 MPH, the city of Weslaco announced Wednesday.
The city of Weslaco's Engineering Department conducted a speed study, evaluated roadway conditions, collected traffic volumes, and completed a field speed survey within the area.
The new speed limit will be effective Friday, Oct. 14.
