City of Weslaco announces new speed limit on Westgate Drive

The speed limit on Westgate Drive from 18th Street to Mile 5 North Road will increase to 45 MPH, the city of Weslaco announced Wednesday.

The city of Weslaco's Engineering Department conducted a speed study, evaluated roadway conditions, collected traffic volumes, and completed a field speed survey within the area.

The new speed limit will be effective Friday, Oct. 14.