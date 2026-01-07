Mark Foster resigns as UTRGV women's soccer head coach

UTRGV women's soccer head coach Mark Foster has resigned from his position after four seasons, the program announced in a statement released on Tuesday.

Foster took a medical leave of absence in August of last season due to ongoing treatment for Myelofibrosis, a rare form of blood cancer.

"As many are aware, I have had some health issues at UTRGV and am incredibly grateful for the support that I have received from Chasse Conque, Molly Castner, and James Martinez," Foster said via the release. "I couldn't have asked for more from the administration."

Foster went on to state that he feels it is the right time to pursue other opportunities. During his first three seasons as head coach, Foster posted a record of 13-29-12 with the team. That includes a 7-7-5 mark during his final full season in the role in 2024.

"We are grateful for Mark and his family's dedication to UTRGV over the last four years and understand his decision to step away at this time," UTRGV Director of Athletics and Senior Vice President Chasse Conque said in part via statement. "We will now begin the search for a new head coach to help fulfill our potential."