Man arrested in connection with 2022 murder of homeless man
The McAllen Police Department has arrested a man in connection with a deadly stabbing of a homeless man.
Keith Vladimir Garcia was arrested in the stabbing death of George Chavez in July 2022. He faces a charge of murder and is currently awaiting arraignment.
RELATED STORY: McAllen police continue search for man wanted on murder charge
Chavez was assaulted in the 2200 block of Datepalm Avenue and appeared to have stab wounds, according to a news release.
Police said Chavez was a homeless man.
Garcia was seen in the 12500 block of North Rooth Road in McAllen. Police served an arrest warrant for Garcia on Monday.
Garcia remains in custody.
More News
News Video
-
'Do you know what your children are doing?' Reactions after teens arrested...
-
Teen charged with murder following Pharr shooting
-
Brownsville encouraging residents to recycle their natural Christmas trees
-
Elsa bakery preparing for Dia de Reyes
-
Team Brownsville drops 501c3 status, teams up with New York non-profit as...
Sports Video
-
Former Ingleside star Jaydon Smith transferring to UTRGV from North Texas
-
Former UTRGV receiver Xayvion Noland announces commitment to Oregon State
-
Filip Brankovic career-high 29 points leads UTRGV past Incarnate Word
-
Abraham Ancer donates $100,000 practice green to City of McAllen
-
Palmview victorious in nail-biter over Mission; Pioneer & PSJA North pick up...