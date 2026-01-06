Man arrested in connection with 2022 murder of homeless man

Keith Vladimir Garcia (Mugshot courtesy of the McAllen Police Department)

The McAllen Police Department has arrested a man in connection with a deadly stabbing of a homeless man.

Keith Vladimir Garcia was arrested in the stabbing death of George Chavez in July 2022. He faces a charge of murder and is currently awaiting arraignment.

Chavez was assaulted in the 2200 block of Datepalm Avenue and appeared to have stab wounds, according to a news release.

Police said Chavez was a homeless man.

Garcia was seen in the 12500 block of North Rooth Road in McAllen. Police served an arrest warrant for Garcia on Monday.

Garcia remains in custody.