Rio Grande City PD to equip all officers with BolaWrap restraining tool

Rio Grande City police officers will soon be equipped with a new tool that will allow them to arrest someone safely without using physical force or firearms.

Starting Friday, Jan. 9, 2026, Rio Grande City police officers will start using BolaWraps, which deploys a Kevlar cord that wraps around a subject’s arms or legs to restrain them from a safe distance.

“Instead of going hands-on with the individual, this device will help our police officers to take care of the situation,” Rio Grande City Police Chief Jose Solis said. "It takes them into custody without having to harm them or have the officer harm themselves in a scuffle, so the whole goal behind this to make sure that our officers are safe and our citizens are safe."

The department has 12 BolaWraps that were purchased for a total of $32,000.

Solis said he wanted a way to safely help all members of their community, especially those going through a crisis.

According to Solis, the department responded to eight mental health-related calls in the span of three days in December.

Solis said the department is currently training its officers to use the devices.

