Former UTRGV tight end Ismael Smith Flores announces commitment to East Carolina
Former UTRGV tight end Ismael Smith Flores announced on Tuesday his plans to transfer to East Carolina.
Smith Flores transferred to UTRGV from Nebraska, where he was listed as a linebacker for the Cornhuskers. He joined the Vaqueros in order to switch his position to tight end.
In his one season with the team, Smith Flores totaled 20 receptions for 244 yards and six touchdowns.
According to his post, Smith Flores appears to be sticking at the tight end position as he transfers to an East Carolina team that went 9-4 last season.
