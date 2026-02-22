Roadblocks reported in Reynosa following death of cartel leader

A fire occurred at a toll booth on Federal Highway 2 near the Río San Juan Bridge in Camargo, south of Rio Grande City. (Photo courtesy of Ángel Sánchez.)

Streets and highways in and around Reynosa were blocked with tire spikes, burning buses, trucks and tires after the Mexican army killed the leader of the Jalisco New Generation Cartel on Sunday.

According to the Mexican Secretariat of National Defense, together with U.S. and Mexican intelligence, the Mexican army said it captured Ruben Oseguera Cervantes, "El Mencho," leader of the cartel in Tapalpa, Jalisco. El Mencho was seriously injured and later died while being taken to a hospital in Mexico City.

Although El Mencho was captured more than 700 miles southwest of Reynosa in the Mexican Pacific state of Jalisco, the Jalisco New Generation Cartel has a presence in Reynosa and the western Ribereña region south of Starr County, according to media organization InSight Crime.

The U.S. State Department offered a $15 million reward for information leading to the arrest of El Mencho.

By 1 p.m., Tamaulipas state police and Mexican federal authorities removed 23 roadblocks across Reynosa, Camargo and Miguel Aleman, according to the Tamaulipas Public Safety Press Office

The U.S. Embassy in Mexico City issued an alert asking U.S. citizens to shelter in place in states such as Jalisco, Tamaulipas and Nuevo Leon due to ongoing security operations and roadblocks. A spokesperson at the U.S. Consulate in Matamoros confirmed to Channel 5 News there was no security alert for Matamoros.

The Tamaulipas Public Safety Press Office said Tamaulipas state police began reporting roadblocks in Reynosa at around 9:30 a.m. Sunday. According to updates on their X social media account, state police confirmed roadblocks on the Libramiento Reynosa-Monterrey Highway near the Las Cumbres neighborhood, the Matamoros-Reynosa highway near the Las Urracas area, the Anzalduas neighborhood, Hidalgo Boulevard near the Oriente Dos, Valle Alto and Vista Hermosa neighborhoods, and the highway to Rio Bravo near the Airport neighborhood.

At around 10:30 a.m., Tamaulipas state police said they responded to a roadblock on Federal Highway 2 near the toll booth for the National San Juan Bridge in Camargo, eight miles south of Rio Grande City. Viewer video showed a truck on fire next to the toll booth, according to the Tamaulipas Public Safety Press Office.

By 11 a.m., state police reported they cleared roadblocks on the Reynosa-Nuevo Laredo highway near the Guardados de Arriba area in Miguel Aleman, just south of Escobares. State police also confirmed they cleared roadblocks in the Miguel Aleman neighborhood of Venecia, and a roadblock on Federal Highway 97 near the Pedro J. Mendez neighborhood in Reynosa.

State police in the neighboring state of Nuevo Leon said they activated Operation Wall by increasing highway patrols. In a news release posted to their X social media account, the Jalisco New Generation Cartel does not have a significant presence in Nuevo Leon. State police, however, cleared a roadblock on the Monterrey-Reynosa highway within minutes on Sunday morning.

During Sunday's military operation in Jalisco, four members of the Jalisco New Generation Cartel were killed, according to a news release. Three additional cartel members were seriously injured but later died on their way to a hospital in Mexico City. Two more cartel members were detained, along with weapons and armed vehicles, including a rocket launcher capable of shooting down a plane and destroying armored vehicles, according to the Tamaulipas Public Safety Press Office.