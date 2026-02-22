One person killed in single-vehicle crash in Brownsville
The Brownsville Police Department is investigating a single-vehicle crash that killed one person.
The crash occurred at around 4:22 a.m. Sunday on the 500 block of Ruben M. Torres Boulevard.
According to a news release, upon arrival, officers observed major damage to a vehicle that had struck a tree. The driver was the only occupant and was declared dead at the scene.
The crash remains under investigation.
More News
News Video
-
Raymondville ISD marching band receives international honor
-
Man killed in officer-involved shooting at South Padre Island attempted to run...
-
Mission 5th grader publishes book about brother's autism
-
Sea Turtle Inc. reacts to Texas Game Wardens new equipment to protect...
-
New Texas Game Wardens boat aims to stop illegal fishing at South...
Sports Video
-
Muhamed Shaath leads Pioneer to play-in victory over Sharyland
-
RGV girls basketball area round highlights and scores
-
Weslaco & Nikki Rowe advance to Sweet 16 in girls basketball playoffs
-
Weslaco takes down Ingleside 4-1 in Lady Angels Classic
-
Los Fresnos star quarterback Robert Pineda signs with Southwestern University football