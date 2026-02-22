One person killed in single-vehicle crash in Brownsville

The Brownsville Police Department is investigating a single-vehicle crash that killed one person.

The crash occurred at around 4:22 a.m. Sunday on the 500 block of Ruben M. Torres Boulevard.

According to a news release, upon arrival, officers observed major damage to a vehicle that had struck a tree. The driver was the only occupant and was declared dead at the scene.

The crash remains under investigation.