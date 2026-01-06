UTRGV Vaqueros release 2026 football season schedule

KRGV file photo.

The 2026 football schedule for the University of Texas Rio Grande Valley Vaqueros has been released.

The Vaqueros will play a total of 12 games with six home games, including a non-conference home game against Sacramento State, according to a news release.

The news release said UTRGV will hold its annual orange and white game at Sams Memorial Stadium in Brownsville on April 11.

The Vaqueros will host four Southland Conference opponents they faced on the road during the 2025 season, including Southeastern Louisiana University, Lamar University and Stephen F. Austin State University.

The season opens with a home game on August 29 against UT Permian Basin, and the Southland Conference home opener is scheduled for September 19 against McNeese State University.

During the 2025 inaugural football season, the Vaqueros went undefeated at home, finishing 7-0, according to the news release. The seven-game home winning streak is tied for the eighth-longest active streak in the FCS.

The Vaqueros will also play their first-ever FBS opponent, University of Texas San Antonio, on September 5.

The full football season schedule is listed below. Game times will be announced at a later date.

Those who had season tickets in 2025 have until January 31 to renew their season tickets for the upcoming football season.

2026 UTRGV football schedule