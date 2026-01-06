UTRGV Vaqueros release 2026 football season schedule
The 2026 football schedule for the University of Texas Rio Grande Valley Vaqueros has been released.
The Vaqueros will play a total of 12 games with six home games, including a non-conference home game against Sacramento State, according to a news release.
The news release said UTRGV will hold its annual orange and white game at Sams Memorial Stadium in Brownsville on April 11.
The Vaqueros will host four Southland Conference opponents they faced on the road during the 2025 season, including Southeastern Louisiana University, Lamar University and Stephen F. Austin State University.
The season opens with a home game on August 29 against UT Permian Basin, and the Southland Conference home opener is scheduled for September 19 against McNeese State University.
During the 2025 inaugural football season, the Vaqueros went undefeated at home, finishing 7-0, according to the news release. The seven-game home winning streak is tied for the eighth-longest active streak in the FCS.
The Vaqueros will also play their first-ever FBS opponent, University of Texas San Antonio, on September 5.
The full football season schedule is listed below. Game times will be announced at a later date.
Those who had season tickets in 2025 have until January 31 to renew their season tickets for the upcoming football season.
2026 UTRGV football schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Location
|August 29
|UT Permian Basin
|Home
|September 5
|UTSA
|Away (Alamodome)
|September 12
|Nicholls
|Away (John L. Guidry Stadium)
|September 19
|McNeese
|Home
|September 26
|Sacramento State
|Home
|October 3
|East Texas A&M
|Away (Memorial Stadium)
|October 10
|Southeastern
|Home
|October 17
|University of the Incarnate Word
|Away (Gayle & Tom Benson Stadium)
|October 24
|BYE WEEK
|BYE WEEK
|October 31
|Lamar
|Home
|November 7
|Northwestern State
|Away (Turpin Stadium)
|November 14
|Stephen F. Austin
|Home
|November 21
|Houston Christian University
|Away (Husky Stadium)
More News
News Video
-
'Do you know what your children are doing?' Reactions after teens arrested...
-
Teen charged with murder following Pharr shooting
-
Brownsville encouraging residents to recycle their natural Christmas trees
-
Elsa bakery preparing for Dia de Reyes
-
Team Brownsville drops 501c3 status, teams up with New York non-profit as...
Sports Video
-
Former Ingleside star Jaydon Smith transferring to UTRGV from North Texas
-
Former UTRGV receiver Xayvion Noland announces commitment to Oregon State
-
Filip Brankovic career-high 29 points leads UTRGV past Incarnate Word
-
Abraham Ancer donates $100,000 practice green to City of McAllen
-
Palmview victorious in nail-biter over Mission; Pioneer & PSJA North pick up...