City: South Padre Island 'may be without water' for unknown period of time

The city of South Padre Island announced on Sunday that a construction accident broke a water pipe, disrupting water service to the city.

At about 3:30 p.m. Sunday, a contractor hit a water pipe while replacing a fire hydrant on the Padre Boulevard Frontage Road, according to a news release from the city.

The Laguna Madre Water District is working on the problem, according to the news release.

"At this time, the entire island may be without water and the timeframe to repair this leak is undetermined," according to the news release. "The public is asked to conserve water during this outage."