Classes resume at RGC High School following gun scare

Classes resumed Thursday at Rio Grande City High School following the arrest of two juvenile students in connection with a loaded gun found on campus.

District officials addressed the community Thursday morning on Facebook to say there will be extra law enforcement officers at the campus.

Two students were arrested after one of them brought a gun to school, officials said, adding that no shots were fired and no one was hurt.

The district said they know who owns the gun, but declined to provide details.

Some parents questioned the district’s decision to keep the school open. According to the district, the high school saw a drop in attendance.

