Two Rio Grande City High School students charged after loaded gun found on campus

This story has been updated throughout.

Parents at Rio Grande City High School were reunited with their children early Wednesday afternoon after a loaded gun was found on campus.

Two juvenile students were detained and charged in connection to the recovered weapon, according to officials.

The campus went into lockdown early Wednesday morning after the Starr County Sheriff’s Office received a report about a student with a gun on campus.

“As soon as we called the lockdown, the student went with a weapon into a classroom, and we were able to secure the weapon right away,” Rio Grande City police Chief Hugo Garcia said.

Officials said the weapon, a 9-millimeter handgun that was loaded, was found on one of the students.

A bullet wasn’t found in the chamber.

The students were charged with prohibited weapon at a school zone.

Parents waited outside the school for hours to be reunited with their children. They said they want to know how the weapon got onto school grounds, and they don’t want it to happen again.

"The school district needs better preparation for something like this,” Violeta Gonzalez said. “This got out of control, everybody wanted to do a riot right now. We just wanted our kids and for them to be safe."

Classes will resume as scheduled Thursday.