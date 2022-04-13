Coach Mahmoud Abdelfattah Ahead of Finals Game 1
EDINBURG, TEXAS -- RGV Vipers Head Coach and NBA G League Head Coach of the Year Mahmoud Abdelfattah speaks with us before Game 1 of the Finals. They look to claim their first win of the three-game series against the Delaware Blue Coats. Watch the video above to hear more from Coach Abdelfattah:
More News
News Video
-
Valley organizations hold job fair for people with criminal records
-
Alton robotics team showcase talent, skills
-
5 on Your Side: Some Alton residents not receiving mail deliveries
-
Beto O'Rourke blasts Abbott's DPS directive in fourth Valley visit since governor...
-
San Benito police: South Texas ISD student detained after gun found in...