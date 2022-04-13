x

Coach Mahmoud Abdelfattah Ahead of Finals Game 1

2 hours 12 minutes 30 seconds ago Wednesday, April 13 2022 Apr 13, 2022 April 13, 2022 12:34 PM April 13, 2022 in Sports
By: Bella Michaels

EDINBURG, TEXAS -- RGV Vipers Head Coach and NBA G League Head Coach of the Year Mahmoud Abdelfattah speaks with us before Game 1 of the Finals. They look to claim their first win of the three-game series against the Delaware Blue Coats. Watch the video above to hear more from Coach Abdelfattah:

