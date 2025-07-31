Community invited to Pharr Night Out

The city of Pharr is inviting the community for a night of free food, music and fun as part of Pharr Night Out 2025.

The event is set for Tuesday, Aug. 5, 2025 at the Pharr Town Center located at 500 N. Jackson Road from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Watch the video above for more information.