Comunidad: ¡Conozcan a la mascota de la semana, Muffin!

1 hour 29 minutes 38 seconds ago Wednesday, February 21 2024 Feb 21, 2024 February 21, 2024 11:00 AM February 21, 2024 in Noticias RGV
By: Juan Barragan

En Comunidad, Maribel Orellano, del Weslaco Animal Care Services, nos presenta a la mascota de la semana, Harley, quien busca un hogar permanente.

Vea el video para el informe completo

