Comunidad: ¡Conozcan a la mascota de la semana, Muffin!
En Comunidad, Maribel Orellano, del Weslaco Animal Care Services, nos presenta a la mascota de la semana, Harley, quien busca un hogar permanente.
Vea el video para el informe completo
