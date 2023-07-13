x

Comunidad: Liftfund brinda préstamos de bajo interés para los negocios de Edinburg

By: Nicolas Quintero

En Comunidad, Marlene Rodríguez, la directora de mercadeo de LiftFund, explica acerca del programa iniciando en Edinburg, con el objetivo de apoyar a aquellos negocios que buscan un préstamo de interés bajo, del 2,5%.

Vea el video para el informe completo.

