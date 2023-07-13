Comunidad: Liftfund brinda préstamos de bajo interés para los negocios de Edinburg
En Comunidad, Marlene Rodríguez, la directora de mercadeo de LiftFund, explica acerca del programa iniciando en Edinburg, con el objetivo de apoyar a aquellos negocios que buscan un préstamo de interés bajo, del 2,5%.
Vea el video para el informe completo.
