Comunidad: Mission Historical Museum organizará un festival por el Día de los Muertos
Cynthia López, directora de Mission Historical Museum invita a la comunidad del Valle para un evento del Día de los Muertos que se realizará en el museo de la ciudad.
Vea el video para la entrevista completa.
