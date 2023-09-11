x

Comunidad: Mission Historical Museum organizará un festival por el Día de los Muertos

3 hours 55 minutes 20 seconds ago Monday, September 11 2023 Sep 11, 2023 September 11, 2023 12:49 PM September 11, 2023 in Noticias RGV - La Entrevista
By: Nicolas Quintero

Cynthia López, directora de Mission Historical Museum invita a la comunidad del Valle para un evento del Día de los Muertos que se realizará en el museo de la ciudad. 

Vea el video para la entrevista completa. 

