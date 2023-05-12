x

Comunidad: Propietaria de Candelite comparte su proceso de creación

1 hour 42 minutes 5 seconds ago Friday, May 12 2023 May 12, 2023 May 12, 2023 6:09 PM May 12, 2023 in Noticias RGV - La Entrevista

Alinci Davila dueña de su propio emprendimiento, un negocio de velas, habla con nosotros sobre el proceso de hacer velas y los retos de crear un negocio desde cero.

Vea el video para el informe completo.

Report a Typo

More News


Radar
7 Days