Comunidad: Your Sweets by Kacy se destaca como panadería y pastelería local

1 hour 42 minutes 42 seconds ago Tuesday, July 18 2023 Jul 18, 2023 July 18, 2023 5:44 PM July 18, 2023 in Noticias RGV - La Entrevista
By: Esmeralda Medellin

En Comunidad, Kezia De la Garza es propietaria de Your Sweets by Kacy, una panadería y pastelería local que está por cumplir 5 años dando servicio. Durante el segmento, De la Garza, comparte acerca de su negocio y su experiencia como mujer empresaria. 

Vea el video para el informe completo.

