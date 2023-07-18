Comunidad: Your Sweets by Kacy se destaca como panadería y pastelería local
En Comunidad, Kezia De la Garza es propietaria de Your Sweets by Kacy, una panadería y pastelería local que está por cumplir 5 años dando servicio. Durante el segmento, De la Garza, comparte acerca de su negocio y su experiencia como mujer empresaria.
Vea el video para el informe completo.
