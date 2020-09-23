CON MI GENTE: Taco Olé

It's National Hispanic Heritage month.

A Rio Grande Valley family opened their first restaurant half a century ago and now they have three.

Three generations. And they all know the story, the history.

Elias Bazan Jr. and his wife Delia opened their first restaurant in McAllen.

"And it was 1970, Okie Frijolie, and we stayed there for three years. And then in 1973 we came here to Mission," said Delia Bazan.

In the move they changed the name to Taco Olé.

There are now three locations, Sharyland, Edinburg and of course, Mission.

