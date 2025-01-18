Consumer Reports: Costly but necessary home improvement

With holiday spending just behind us, the last thing anyone wants to hear about is how to spend more money.

But what if that spending could rack up savings down the road? From home heating hacks to window recommendations, the experts at Consumer Reports reveal money-saving investments for you and your home.

The decorations are down, and the holiday hullabaloo is behind us. Consumer Reports says the new year is a good time to turn your attention to something less flashy—home maintenance and improvement—starting with how you heat your home.

Heating your house can account for as much as thirty percent of your utility bills, so it’s important that everything runs at peak efficiency. If you haven’t already done so for the year, it’s time to get your heating system serviced.

To keep warm air inside, check for air leaks. Light a stick of incense and hold it in front of windows and doors. If the smoke blows horizontally, there’s less than an airtight closure. Fast and inexpensive fixes include adding door snakes, weather stripping, and caulking.

But sometimes, that’s not enough… If you’ve tried all of these little fixes, and it’s still not cutting it, it might be time to replace your windows. Not only will you save on your energy bill, but many modern windows are easier to clean and help reduce drafts and noise inside the house.

In CR’s rigorous wind and weather tests, the Preservation Window Series, which costs $550, earned top scores and comes in a variety of colors and wood grain looks.

The Pella 150 Series, starting at $239, are vinyl windows that resist wind, as well as windows that cost twice as much.

Another efficient way to add a buffer between the cold air and your home is with a storm door.

After CR weather tested and installed them, the Anderson 400 Series Retractable Aluminum Storm Door, which costs $347 and has a retractable screen for ventilation, earned a recommendation.

Finally, CR says to monitor your roof; it’s another costly repair that, if ignored, can become an even bigger problem. Things like cracks, missing or curled shingles, or leaks in your ceiling are all signs that it might be time to repair or replace your roof.

Consumer Reports says you may not have to spend as much money as you think. Right now, rebates are available for qualifying upgrades ranging from doors, windows, and insulation to heating systems and water heaters. Look for local, state, and federal incentive programs, such as those found in the Inflation Reduction Act.