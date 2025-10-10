Consumer Reports: Ensuring your infant sleeps safely

October is SIDS Awareness Month, an urgent reminder for parents and caregivers that the wrong sleep setup can put babies in danger. Consumer Reports has found that some infant products marketed for sleep can increase the risk of injury, suffocation or even sleep-related death. But there are simple ways to keep babies safe and comfortable throughout the night.

Even though this is her second baby, Montserrat Vargas still worries about Sudden Infant Death Syndrome and makes sure her 3-month-old baby is safe in his bassinet. She says “He’s always swaddled. There is nothing around him. No pillows, no toys, no blankets.”

Inside the crib, less is always safer. No bumpers, no stuffed toys, and no pillows. Skip the blankets and weighted products as they can increase the risk of suffocation.

A swaddle can really help a newborn feel secure and sleep better. The key is making sure it’s non-weighted and stop swaddling them when they begin to try to roll over, typically around 2 to 4 months old. For older babies, a non-weighted wearable blanket or sleep sack keeps them warm without danger.

Bed sharing can be tempting, however, the American Academy of Pediatrics advises against bed-sharing, even for naps. Keeping your baby’s crib or bassinet in your room is the safer option. It can reduce the risk of sudden infant death syndrome by as much as fifty percent.

And while nursing pillows are helpful for feeding, they should never be used for sleep. Over 150 babies died in incidents involving nursing pillows between 2010 and 2022, according to the Consumer Product Safety Commission. It’s important to buy the right kind of nursing pillow, and to not ever use one for infant sleep.

The same goes for inclined sleepers. They were banned in 2022 after being linked to infant deaths. A flat, firm crib or bassinet is the only safe place for a sleeping baby. But CR found that not all bassinets are truly flat.

CR’s safety tests found that the popular Halo BassiNest Flex portable bassinet, which uses a cantilevered structure, tends to tilt to one side instead of staying flat, confirming reports from parents and online reviews.

CR’s testers evaluate bassinets for safety, convenience, and ease of assembly.

You can put your baby in a bouncer for supervised play, but Consumer Reports experts say that if your baby starts to doze off, always transfer them to a flat crib or bassinet. Same thing goes if they fall asleep in a car seat.