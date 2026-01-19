Consumer Reports: Cut your new bills in the new year

If you’re like many families, you may be overpaying each month for streaming services, cell phone plans, and home internet—and those extra costs can quietly add up. Consumer Reports says trimming just a few recurring bills can turn small changes into real savings.

Cable or pay TV alone averages about $125 a month, with streaming services adding another $69 on average. And that doesn’t even include music or audiobooks. According to Consumer Reports, one of the easiest ways to start saving is simply to ask. Diane Umansky of Consumer Reports says calling your cable or streaming provider and requesting a better rate can sometimes lead to discounts of 10 to 20 percent.

When it comes to streaming, bundling subscriptions can also make a big difference. Umansky points to multiservice bundles like Apple One, which includes six subscriptions for $38 a month—far less than the roughly $70 it would cost to sign up for each service individually. Some platforms also allow limited sharing. For example, Netflix’s ad-free plan costs about $18 a month, and you can add someone outside your household for an additional $9.

Another way to cut costs is to swap paid subscriptions for lower-cost or free options. Ad-supported or free services like Pluto TV, Tubi, and Spotify’s free tier can provide plenty of entertainment without the monthly bill.

Cell phone plans are another major expense, averaging around $140 a month. Consumer Reports says savings are possible here, too. Setting up autopay and paperless billing can reduce your bill by up to $10 per line, and family or shared plans are often significantly cheaper than paying for individual lines.

Consumer Reports also recommends taking a hard look at all your monthly bills and canceling services you no longer use. Even small, forgotten subscriptions can drain your budget over time. CR members can also take advantage of the organization’s Bill Negotiator service, which works directly with providers to help lower recurring bills.

Finally, don’t overlook bundling options for TV, internet, and phone service. These packages can deliver steady monthly savings, but Consumer Reports cautions consumers to read the fine print carefully before signing any contract.