Consumer Reports: Riskier dressers are still for sale

Is a dangerous product hiding in plain sight in your child's bedroom? It could be the dresser you use every day. Many dressers are safer than before, thanks to new safety standards, but older models could still pose a deadly risk. Consumer Reports details what you need to know to keep your kids safe.

For years, furniture tip-overs have injured and even killed far too many children. Parent Kimberly Amato says, “Our family woke up on the morning of December 18th, 2004, to every parent's nightmare. Our beautiful three-year-old twin daughter, Megan, was found lifeless beneath her dresser. It had tipped over on her.”

Since her tragic loss, Kimberly and other parents have been fighting for change. They finally won the hard-fought victory when the STURDY Act went into effect late last year, setting stricter rules for furniture manufacturers to prevent tip-overs.

The good news is that all the dressers CR tested that were made after September 2023 passed its rigorous tip-over tests, and Kimberly is thrilled.

Consumer Reports tests include pulling out the drawers and hanging 60-pound weights from one of the top drawers for at least 10 seconds, simulating a child climbing or hanging off the furniture. If the dresser stays upright, it passes.

But that doesn’t mean every dresser in every bedroom is safe. Older dressers prone to tip-overs are still on the market. In fact - two dressers manufactured before September 2023 failed CR’s recent tests. Both Ashley and Bassett confirmed that their dressers had been built before the new standard went into effect.

The new rule only applies to dressers built after Sept. 1, 2023. Anything built before that date doesn’t have to meet the new requirements but can still be sold.

Responses from retailers have varied. Ikea announced in April that all its U.S. dressers now meet the new standard, while Bassett Furniture told CR that 10 to 20 percent of its dressers currently being sold were built before September 2023. Target said they expect all dressers sold to pass the new tip-over tests, and Amazon said all its dressers are compliant with the STURDY Act.

So, what does this mean for you? If you're shopping for a dresser, shop in person. Ask when the dresser was made and if it meets STURDY Act requirements. For online shoppers, look for a manufacture date after September 1, 2023. Even if the furniture meets STURDY standards, always use the anchor kit that comes with your dresser - it's now required by law.

Kimberly says, “I can think of no better way to honor Maggie's legacy and that of all of the PAT children than to know that this standard that we fought so hard for works.”

Other retailers CR contacted include Wayfair, which said it’s possible some of the dressers it sells were made before September 2023. Costco and Walmart did not respond.