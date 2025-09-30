Consumer Reports: Save money in the laundry room

Laundry is one of those chores that never seems to end and might cost more than you think. – From hundreds of gallons of water to lots of electricity each year. Consumer Reports’ laundry expert, Rich Handel can't make your laundry disappear, but he says there are easy ways to save!

Rich says that you only need a high-performing detergent. And remember -- they’re super concentrated, so only use about 3 tablespoons or about an ounce and a half. And you can also use it for pre-treating your stains! In CR’s tests, Tide Plus Ultra Stain Release comes out on top for tough stains like grass and chocolate. But if those aren’t your everyday messes, Costco’s Kirkland Signature detergent gets the job done and saves you money.

Ditch the fabric softener and dryer sheets. Fabric softener can leave a residue on your clothes, can reduce the absorbency of your towels, it can cause buildup in your machine. Dryer sheets can also leave a residue on your clothes and the moisture sensor in your dryer, which can cause it to run longer.

Next, Rich says to skip the hot water! Nearly 90% of your washer’s energy use goes towards heating it; it can also keep colors brighter and prevent shrinking.

When it’s time to dry, use your dryer’s automatic cycle setting. To save even more, go old school -- use a clothesline or hang-dry. And if you’re shopping for a new washer and dryer, the LG Washer & LG DLEX4000W Dryer earns top efficiency scores in CR tests.

One last reminder from Consumer Reports: Clean out your dryer’s lint filter every time you use it. It’ll dry your clothes faster, which can also help lower your energy bills. If skipping the dryer sheets has you stuck with static, consider a reusable wool dryer ball instead.