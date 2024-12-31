Consumer Reports: Stores with the best and worst return policies

You might be one of the millions standing in line at customer service after Christmas to return a gift. Some stores will let you return anything, even without a receipt. Others have time limits and restocking fees. Consumer Reports did the homework, so you don’t have to. Here are retailers with the best and worst return policies.

Many retailers extend their return windows around the holidays. Most offer 60 days. If you have a store card, you might have more time, like 100 days. Costco doesn’t have a time limit on most items. But be aware, if you’re returning an electronic, you probably have a shorter window and need to return it soon.

It might cost you to mail back the item. Expect to pay $6.50 per package at L. L. Bean unless you used Bean Bucks or an L. L. Bean credit card for the purchase. And GameStop’s mail return fee is $8.99.

Amazon makes returns a breeze. You can ship it back for free if you’re an Amazon Prime member. Walmart, Target, and many other retailers don’t charge you return shipping.

Let’s talk about restocking fees. If the original packaging has been opened, Best Buy charges a 15 percent restocking fee on certain items, including drones, some digital cameras, and lenses. For activatable devices like phones and tablets, the restocking fee is a flat $45.

CR says Nordstrom has one of the most relaxed return policies. Nordstrom has no formal return policy; returns are handled case by case. No receipts are required. There are no time limits, and no original tags are needed.

Wherever and whatever you’re trying to return, Consumer Reports has some tips: save the receipt, return the item as soon as possible, and if you can, don’t open the box.

You might be asked to show your ID. Some chains, including Best Buy and Home Depot, use computerized return authorization systems to detect abuse. For the complete list of Consumer Reports' best and worst return policies, visit the Consumer Reports website.