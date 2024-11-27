Consumer Reports: Washing machine and dryer recommendations

Whether you’re in the market for a new washing machine, your dryer is on the fritz, or you want a whole new matching set, Consumer Reports’ experts have “loads” of recommendations for you.

In Consumer Reports’ laundry lab, testers look for machines that clean very well but are also gentle on clothes. To do that, testers wash loads of laundry mixed with swatches saturated with tough stains, such as wine, cocoa, blood, carbon black, and sebum.

Special cloths are also included in the load, which helps to determine how gentle a machine will be on clothes. After the wash, testers count the number of threads exposed.

Testers also measure the amount of hot and cold water and energy the machine uses, and they check to see how well it spins clothes out. Moisture removal is key, says CR. You want a washing machine that extracts as much water as possible so your dryer uses less energy.

CR’s tests typically find that front loaders offer the best combination of cleaning performance, gentleness, and efficiency, like the recommended set from LG. The LG WM4000HWA and the LG DLEX4000W start at $795 each.

You’ll sacrifice some gentleness but spend less with the LG WT7000CW HE top-loader washing machine for $600. It offers excellent cleaning performance and very good energy efficiency.

If you’re looking for a dryer, CR recommends the LG DLE3400W Clothes Dryer for $700.

To keep your new appliances running for the long haul, keep your detergent usage in check—use no more than a shot’s glass worth. Also, clean your dryer’s lint filter before or after every load.

If you’re switching from a regular washing machine to a front-loader or an HE top-loader, be sure to use HE detergent. Regular detergent can create too many suds and eventually gum up your washing machine.