Contractor found dead in railroad tank car in New Mexico

CARLSBAD, N.M. - An oil refining company says a man from Marshall, Texas has died in a possible industrial accident while performing an inspection on a railroad tank car in southeastern New Mexico. The Carlsbad Current-Argus reported that Marathon Petroleum Corporation identified the man as 49-year-old Cody B. Vernon. He was pronounced dead Tuesday by medical personnel at the Marathon Rio Hub Rail Terminal in Loving. Company spokesperson Jamal T. Kheiry said Vernon was a contractor performing an inspection on the tank car. A second contractor, who remained unnamed, called emergency responders. Capt. Matt Hutchinson said his body was sent to Albuquerque for an autopsy. An investigation is ongoing.

