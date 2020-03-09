Coronavirus Causes UTRGV to Cancel Study Abroad

EDINBURG - The President of UTRGV is addressing Covid-19.

In an online statement, Guy Bailey said in part:

"We continue to monitor the progression of the COVID-19 (coronavirus) outbreak and are taking proactive measures to mitigate impact to our campus community."

"Therefore, to help ensure the safety and security of our students, faculty, staff, patients and community during the outbreak, UTRGV is instituting the following university-related and personal travel restrictions/guidelines."

"All remaining study abroad programs for the year have been cancelled. "

Watch the video above for the full story.