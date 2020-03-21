Corpus Christi reports first confirmed case of coronavirus
KIII-TV reported Saturday that a man in Corpus Christi tested positive for the coronavirus.
A man between 45 and 55 years old tested positive for the virus after traveling to Houston, according to KIII-TV, the ABC affiliate in Corpus Christi. The man experienced a headache and cough, followed by a fever.
Corpus Christi City Manager Peter Zanoni told 3News' Michael Gibson there is a confirmed positive case of COVID-19 in Corpus Christi. https://t.co/Wa8LwPzZPN— KIII 3 News (@kiii3news) March 21, 2020
The man is now in isolation.
Health officials in Nueces County are notifying people who came into contact with the man, a process known as contact tracing.
