PSJA ISD folklórico groups earn top honors at dance festival

Photo courtesy of PSJA ISD.

Five folklórico groups from PSJA Independent School District earned 1st Division trophies at the Rio Grande Valley Dance Festival.

The festival was held on Feb. 21 at the Edinburg Arts, Culture, and Events Center.

According to a news release, the schools that earned 1st Division were PSJA Early College High School, PSJA T. Jefferson T-STEM Early College High School, PSJA Memorial Early College High School, PSJA North Early College High School, and PSJA Southwest Early College High School.

The Rio Grande Valley Dance Festival brings together student performers to showcase their dedication to the traditions of folklórico dance, according to the news release.

Earning a 1st Division reflects the students' commitment to excellence, teamwork, and the preservation of cultural heritage through the performing arts.