Forever K-Pop concert coming to McAllen for one show only

Photo by Michael Kushner/@themichaelkushner

Forever K-Pop — A Celebration Concert is stopping in McAllen for one show only.

The concert is a brand new experience inspired by the worldwide K-Pop phenomenon, including the smash-hit film K-Pop Demon Hunters, according to a news release. The production delivers an ultimate K-Pop fan night out, bringing a "next-level, fan-powered tribute experience and today's biggest hits to life on stage."

The concert fuses live singing and dancing, bold costuming, and cinematic visuals to create a dazzling stage production.

The cast includes Leo Lam (KAI), Ally Choe (SORA), Tuânminh A. Ð? (JIN), Emily Anne Goes (MINA), Marine Tamada-Wu (LUNA), and Amanda Nawata Neiman as DJ NARI.

According to the news release, the concert is presented in two 45-minute acts that captures the pulse of the global K-Pop movement.

It will spotlight iconic moments and breakout anthems including Katseye's "Debut," and "Golden" and "Soda Pop" by K-Pop Demon Hunters’ breakout sensations HUNTR/X (Huntrix) and Saja Boys, respectively. Other chart-topping hits in the set list include "Seven" by Jungkook featuring Latto, BTS' "Butter," BLACKPINK's "Ddu-Du Ddu-Du," NewJeans' "Supershy," and Stray Kids' "Maniac."

The concert will be held at the McAllen Performing Arts Center on May 3 at 3 p.m.

For more information, click here or call the performing arts center box office at 956-681-3900.