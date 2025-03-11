Cowboys bringing back return ace Turpin on $18M deal, adding defensive lineman Solomon Thomas

FILE - Dallas Cowboys wide receiver KaVontae Turpin runs after making a catch during the second half of an NFL football game against the Washington Commanders, Sunday, Jan. 5, 2025, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/Gareth Patterson, File))

The Dallas Cowboys are re-signing standout kick returner KaVontae Turpin on an $18 million, three-year contract while adding free agent defensive tackle Solomon Thomas.

Turpin returned a kickoff and a punt for touchdowns last season on his way to his first All-Pro nod. The Cowboys said on their website the deal reached Tuesday would make Turpin the highest-paid special teams player in NFL history. Turpin was set to become a restricted free agent.

The 28-year-old Turpin joined the Cowboys in 2022 after making a splash in the USFL. The former TCU standout essentially made the team by returning a punt and a kickoff for touchdowns in the same preseason game as a rookie.

Turpin has steadily become more involved as a receiver in the Dallas offense. He caught three touchdown passes and ran for a score in 2023 before finishing with a career-high 420 yards receiving with two TDs last season.

Thomas, who spent the past three seasons with the New York Jets, is the first defensive player among external free agents picked up by Dallas.

The Cowboys kept one of their free agents in defensive tackle Osa Odighizuwa, signing the 2021 third-round pick to an $80 million, four-year contract. Nose tackle Mazi Smith is Dallas' only other returning interior defensive lineman with NFL experience.

The 29-year-old Thomas was the third overall pick by San Francisco in the 2017 draft. He spent four seasons with the 49ers and one with the Las Vegas Raiders before signing with the Jets as a free agent.

Thomas went to high school in the Dallas area and will be reunited with former Jets defensive line coach Aaron Whitecotton on first-year coach Brian Schottenheimer's staff. Thomas missed just one game in his time with the Jets and had a total of 8 1/2 sacks over the past two seasons.

___

