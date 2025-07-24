Cowboys’ Dak Prescott gives update on health after first few days of camp

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott spoke to the media Thursday for the first time during the team’s training camp in Oxnard, California.

Prescott has been active during camp after missing the majority of the 2024 season due to a torn hamstring. Head coach Brian Schottenheimer previously said they’ll be smart with Prescott’s reps as they prepare for the season.

“I feel good — as you said, healthy… but how much better can I get now that I’m healthy,” Prescott said. “That’s on the forefront of my mind so yeah, feels good.”

Prescott is entering his 10th NFL season and is set to be one of the five or six oldest starting quarterbacks in the league — pending how a few other QB competitions around the NFL go.