Cowboys guard Rob Jones breaks bone in neck, expected to miss 2-3 months

Cowboys offensive guard Rob Jones broke a bone in his neck and is expected to miss multiple months, according to reports on Monday.

Jones signed a one-year deal with the Cowboys after spending the first four years of his career in Miami.

He started all 17 games for the Dolphins in 2024. Jones came into training camp expected to compete for a starting spot on the Cowboys offensive line with rookie first round pick Tyler Booker.