Cowboys guard Rob Jones breaks bone in neck, expected to miss 2-3 months
Cowboys offensive guard Rob Jones broke a bone in his neck and is expected to miss multiple months, according to reports on Monday.
Jones signed a one-year deal with the Cowboys after spending the first four years of his career in Miami.
He started all 17 games for the Dolphins in 2024. Jones came into training camp expected to compete for a starting spot on the Cowboys offensive line with rookie first round pick Tyler Booker.
More News
News Video
-
Officer-involved shooting reported in Brownsville
-
McAllen firefighters return home after aiding in Kerrville flood recovery
-
Investigation underway after fire reported at Brownsville ISD football field
-
San Benito crews working to fix water line break
-
2 people dead after crashing into Liberty Park, San Juan police say
Sports Video
-
Cowboys sign tight end Jake Ferguson to a 4-year, $52 million extension
-
Cowboys guard Rob Jones breaks bone in neck, expected to miss 2-3...
-
Cowboys OT Tyler Guyton suffers injury at practice, per NFL network
-
Houston Texans Linebacker Azeez Al-Shaair shares the heartwarming story about his relationship...
-
Houston Rockets sign Guard JD Davison to a Two-Way contract