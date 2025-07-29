Cowboys OT Tyler Guyton suffers bone fracture, avoids ACL tear scare
Cowboys 2024 first round pick Tyler Guyton is expected to miss 4-6 weeks after suffering a bone fracture.
According to reports, there was an initial fear that Guyton tore his ACL, but an MRI confirmed that his ACL remains intact after the injury.
Guyton is not expected to require surgery.
