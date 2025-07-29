x

Cowboys OT Tyler Guyton suffers bone fracture, avoids ACL tear scare

5 hours 36 minutes 4 seconds ago Monday, July 28 2025 Jul 28, 2025 July 28, 2025 7:06 PM July 28, 2025 in Sports

Cowboys 2024 first round pick Tyler Guyton is expected to miss 4-6 weeks after suffering a bone fracture.

According to reports, there was an initial fear that Guyton tore his ACL, but an MRI confirmed that his ACL remains intact after the injury.

Guyton is not expected to require surgery.

