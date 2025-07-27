Cowboys sign tight end Jake Ferguson to a 4-year, $52 million extension
OXNARD, Calif. (AP) — The Dallas Cowboys signed tight end Jake Ferguson to a four-year, $52 million extension Sunday.
The deal includes a $12 million signing bonus. A fourth-round pick in 2022, Ferguson is entering the final year of his rookie deal.
He had 59 catches for 494 yards but did not have a touchdown reception last season. The previous year, he posted career highs with 71 catches for 761 yards and five TDs.
Ferguson dealt with knee and concussion issues last year but still started 14 games.
This deal comes as two-time All-Pro defensive end Micah Parsons remains in negotiations for his own extension, entering the final season of his rookie deal. Parsons said recently he had not seen much progress in those talks.
