Cowboys Training Camp Day 2: Wide receiver Michael Gallup may miss out on season opener

2 hours 10 minutes 29 seconds ago Thursday, July 28 2022 Jul 28, 2022 July 28, 2022 11:03 PM July 28, 2022 in Sports
By: Alex Del Barrio

Channel 5 News’ Camping with the Cowboys' coverage in California, with the Cowboys taking it to the practice field again.

Wide receiver Michael Gallup, who signed a big contract with the team earlier in the off season despite returning from ACL surgery, said it is not likely he will be ready for the season opener against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

To hear from Gallup, and other players, watch the video below.

