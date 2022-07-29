Cowboys Training Camp Day 2: Wide receiver Michael Gallup may miss out on season opener

Channel 5 News’ Camping with the Cowboys' coverage in California, with the Cowboys taking it to the practice field again.

Wide receiver Michael Gallup, who signed a big contract with the team earlier in the off season despite returning from ACL surgery, said it is not likely he will be ready for the season opener against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

To hear from Gallup, and other players, watch the video below.

