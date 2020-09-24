Cross-Border Officials Share Training Tactics at Seminar

MCALLEN – Federal authorities gathered Tuesday to share training strategies, including the Border Patrol’s Mexican counterparts.

The dangers along the U.S.-Mexico border are similar; they hope to combat it using share approaches.

Only about 14 federal law enforcement officers are taking part in the multi-day training.

The training started in a classroom setting; they’ll be taking more hands-on lessons Wednesday.

Border Patrol says they hope it helps the Mexican federal officers when they work alongside each other on certain operations.

“We’re not going to show them law enforcement, because laws change. But we're going to show them how to use different tactics, like how to enter a house differently and how to trace fingerprints on different places,” explained Javier Rodriguez, assistant chief of Rio Grande Valley Border Patrol Sector.

The gendarmerie division is part of Mexico’s federal police.

They work in the Reynosa and Matamoros area, but they are rotated throughout the country periodically.

They kind of training takes place at least once a year.