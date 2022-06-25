Crowds gather in the Valley to protest Roe v. Wade overturn

Local rallies started hours after the Supreme Court ruled Friday that abortion is not a constitutional right.

According to Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton, abortion is now illegal in the state and abortion providers in Texas can be prosecuted.

"I feel like the guns have more rights than I do,” Letty Luna said.

Services across the state are on hold after the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade and ruled that individual states can set their own rules.

The Whole Woman’s Health Clinic in downtown McAllen is no longer offering abortion services.

“I was very outraged, heartbroken, I felt hopeless,” Maria Hernandez said. “I think that it's our choice, our body, and I don't think the government should meddle me into an intimate decision that is between a woman and the doctor."

