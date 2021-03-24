Cruz, senate colleagues demand press access ahead of border trip

File photo

In advance of their Congressional Delegation trip to the Rio Grande Valley on Friday, U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) and eight of his Senate Republican colleagues will hold a press conference Wednesday afternoon demanding “press access for the humanitarian, national security, and public health crises at the southern border.” The press conference is set for Wednesday at 2 p.m. according to a news release from Sen. Cruz’s office.

