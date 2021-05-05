CVS pharmacies now accepting walk-in COVID-19 vaccine appointments

CVS Health is now accepting walk-in COVID-19 vaccine appointments at all their 8,300 CVS Pharmacy locations across the county, the company announced Wednesday.

This includes 800 locations in Texas.

No appointment in necessary for a walk-in COVID-19 appointment but same day scheduling is also available at CVS.com, the company said in a news release.

CVS Health has surpassed 17 million COVID-19 vaccine doses administered at their pharmacies, the news release stated.