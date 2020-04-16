Dairy to close Honolulu operation in deal with new buyer

HONOLULU (AP) - An anticipated sale of Hawaii’s largest milk processor has fallen through and the company expects to close its Honolulu operation, despite a tentative deal with another buyer. Meadow Gold's parent company Dean Foods Co. announced plans to shutter its main dairy processing and distribution operation on Oahu on April 30, which will affect 216 employees. Dean Foods says a new buyer has agreed to purchase and continue operating a Meadow Gold processing facility on Hawaii island and distribution facilities on Maui and Kauai. The company did not immediately disclose the buyer or the terms of the proposed agreement.

