Dak Prescott on Cowboys mindset: ‘If you don’t think we can win a Super Bowl, then don’t come to Oxnard’

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott spoke Thursday during the team’s training camp in Oxnard, California, and shared his expectations for the season.

In a division with the two teams that went to last year’s NFC Championship Game, it won’t be easy for Dallas to win at a high level. Dallas finished with a record of 7-10 last year, with Dak Prescott missing over half the season. Now that Dak is back, he’s ready to talk Super Bowl.

Prescott was asked if winning a Super Bowl is a realistic expectation to put on this team in 2025 as fans of the team are starving for some playoff success. The star quarterback answered with a very definitive yes.

“If you don’t wanna win a Super Bowl, don’t think we can win a Super Bowl, then don’t come to Oxnard,” Prescott said. “High expectations comes greater results, so we have to think that, you have to manifest that.”