Dallas Cowboys 2025 training camp kicks off with Super Bowl aspirations

The 2025 Cowboys training camp is underway in California, and the Channel 5 Sports team is bringing you coverage from there.

The Cowboys are hoping for more than just a rebound from the last disappointing season as they prepare to hit the practice field for the first time on Tuesday.

Owner Jerry Jones took to the podium for the opening press conference, where they were asked if they can win the Super Bowl.

Jerry Jones was asked to comment regarding offensive lineman Tyler Smith saying upon his arrival to Oxnard on Sunday that a Super Bowl is a realistic expectation for the Cowboys.

“Tyler's one of the most intelligent guys in the NFL... I think we've addressed them in a good way that will make us better,” Jones said. Having Dak [Prescott] under center, is a good place to start.”

An extra vote of confidence for Dak Prescott was a major theme today from Jones, repeatedly echoing his faith in him.

Jones was also asked about the Cowboys NFC championship game drought. Jones said that’s what motivates him.

New Head Coach Brian Schottenheimer is very much aligned with Jones on that Super Bowl mindset.

For the Cowboys, the Super Bowl is always the goal, the same has been the case since 1996. It’s on this team to finally prove to their fans that it’s not just talk this time around.

