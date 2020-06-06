Dallas lifts curfew put in place following violent protests

DALLAS (AP) - Officials in Dallas have lifted a nighttime curfew that had been put in place after several days of demonstrations that saw multiple eruptions of violence. Dallas City Manager T.C. Broadnax said Saturday the curfew was lifted after consultation with Dallas Police Chief U. Renee Hall and City Council. Broadnax said Dallas and its police department continue to respect and protect the rights of peaceful demonstrators. The curfew had been announced May 31 by Hall after violent protests took place in downtown Dallas and other areas over the death of George Floyd and the treatment of black people by police.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.