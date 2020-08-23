Dallas takes 1-0 lead into game 2 against Colorado

By The

Associated Press



Dallas Stars (37-24-8, third in the Central Division during the regular season) vs. Colorado Avalanche (42-20-8, second in the Central Division during the regular season)

Edmonton, Alberta; Monday, 9:45 p.m. EDT

WESTERN CONFERENCE SECOND ROUND: Dallas leads series 1-0

BOTTOM LINE: The Dallas Stars take on the Colorado Avalanche in the Western Conference second round with a 1-0 lead in the series. The teams meet Monday for the sixth time this season. The Stars won the last matchup 5-3. Alexander Radulov scored a team-high two goals for the Stars in the victory.

The Avalanche are 10-8-2 against opponents in the Central Division. Colorado ranks second in the NHL recording 9.1 points per game, averaging 3.4 goals and 5.7 assists.

The Stars are 22-12-6 in Western Conference play. Dallas has converted on 21.1% of power-play opportunities, scoring 42 power-play goals.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ryan Graves leads the Avalanche with a plus-40 in 69 games this season. Nathan MacKinnon has six goals and 10 assists over the last 10 games for Colorado.

Miro Heiskanen leads the Stars with a plus-14 in 68 games this season. Joe Pavelski has six goals and two assists over the last 10 games for Dallas.

DURING THE PLAYOFFS: Avalanche: Averaging 3.8 goals, 6.8 assists, 3.4 penalties and 6.9 penalty minutes while giving up 2.0 goals per game with a .919 save percentage.

Stars: Averaging 3.0 goals, 5.3 assists, 3.2 penalties and 6.9 penalty minutes while giving up 3.0 goals per game with a .904 save percentage.

INJURIES: Avalanche: Philipp Grubauer: day to day (leg).

Stars: Stephen Johns: out (undisclosed), Ben Bishop: out (undisclosed).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.