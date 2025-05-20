Danny Green & Keldon Johnson set to host basketball camps in Edinburg

Current Spurs forward Keldon Johnson and former Spurs guard Danny Green are both set to host basketball camps in the RGV.

Johnson will host his first. The event will be on Sunday, May 25th in Edinburg from 12:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. at the DHR Sports Center. Johnson is currently the longest tenured player on the Spurs, having just completed his sixth season in San Antonio.

Green's basketball clinic returns to the Valley on Sunday, June 1st and will also be held from 12:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. at the DHR Sports Center. The three-time NBA champion, including in 2014 with the Spurs, retired from basketball last October and has since been working as an analyst for various national media outlets.

"Being able to interact with the kids is always what I've loved to do," Green said of hosting the camp. "I've been doing camps since my rookie year of being in the NBA, before it even started.... [Giving] back to these areas which is always a great thing, so I enjoy just being able to connect with the kids and just being back in those familiar areas."

Click here to register for Johnson's camp on May 25th and here for Green's camp on June 1st.