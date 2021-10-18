Day one of early voting wraps up in Cameron County

Early voting across the state kicked off Monday morning, and depending on where you live in Cameron County, the ballot you receive may be different than a friend's or a relative's who lives in another area.

In Port Isabel, Laguna Madre residents will decide whether or not to continue paying property taxes at the same rates so students a Point Isabel ISD can see new projects in the coming years.

While in Los Fresnos, residents will be choosing two city commissioners and voting on city charter amendments.

Though items to vote on will be different for folks across the county, election officials say the process and the CDC-recommended COVID-19 measures will stay the same.

