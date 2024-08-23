Deadly Weslaco house fire under investigation

The deadly house fire investigation is underway right now in Weslaco where one person was found burnt beyond recognition.

Details on the fire are still limited. The fire occurred in the Las Brisas neighborhood, near Mile 2 and a half and Mile 9 North.

"We did find a victim in the fire, so now that changes everything that we are doing from a normal structure fire. So now that goes to our fire marshals," Weslaco Fire Chief Antonio Lopez said.

The power was out in the area for a couple house to keep firefighters safe as they worked to put out the fire. It has since been restored.

The person found inside the home has not been identified, and at this time officials don't know what the victim's relationship was to the two people who lived at the home.

"We will be investigating that, as we always do, to find the cause of the fire and of course depending on what is ordered the cause of death," Weslaco Fire Marshal Mike Swinnea said.

An autopsy has been ordered on the victim, which officials say could take weeks for results to come in as they work to find out what started the fire and who was inside

The investigation is being led by the Weslaco fire marshal and police department. Anyone with any information is urged to contact Weslaco police at 956-968-8591.